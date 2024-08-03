Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $356,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 809,709 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

