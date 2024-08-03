Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 28,138 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $12.58 on Friday, hitting $218.43. 20,261,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.89 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.