Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 0.1 %
HWCPZ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $25.58.
