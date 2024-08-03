Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Shares of Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

