Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $594.40

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 594.40 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.62), with a volume of 11213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.41).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £188.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,515.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 552.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.85.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

