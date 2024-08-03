Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.