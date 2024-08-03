Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,663,901 shares traded.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.48 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

(Get Free Report)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.