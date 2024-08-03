Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Hayward has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hayward by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214,991 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

