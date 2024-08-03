Head-To-Head Analysis: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) & Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whiting USA Trust II and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given PEDEVCO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52% PEDEVCO 3.99% 1.31% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.70 $260,000.00 $0.01 93.09

Whiting USA Trust II has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Whiting USA Trust II on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

