Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

