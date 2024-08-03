Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.13

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.13 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.16). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.14), with a volume of 494,880 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £281.02 million, a PE ratio of 960.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.48.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.