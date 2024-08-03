Hermez Network Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $147.33 million and approximately $30,210.32 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.89 or 0.99942019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062640 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.01938545 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $27,822.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

