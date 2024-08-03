Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $198.97 on Friday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $233.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

