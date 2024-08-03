Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. 2,235,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $233.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

