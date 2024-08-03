Hgc Next Inv Llc Acquires 11,690,909 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.30 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 58.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 7,187.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 916,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

