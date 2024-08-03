Hgc Next Inv Llc Acquires 11,690,909 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.30 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 58.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 7,187.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 916,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

