HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $178,249.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,875.93 or 0.99955886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00062593 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048607 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,184.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.