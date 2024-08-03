HI Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $181,666.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,524.66 or 1.00212836 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00064121 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048727 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $186,472.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

