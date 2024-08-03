Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.81

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.81 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 187.17 ($2.41). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.33), with a volume of 697,564 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.24).

The firm has a market cap of £892.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2,167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.38.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($170,665.04). Company insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

