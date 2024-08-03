Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HII traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.35. 344,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

