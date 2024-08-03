IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

IDA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 614,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,403. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

