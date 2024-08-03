Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.