IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
IES Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. IES has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.36.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.
Insider Activity at IES
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
