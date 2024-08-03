IFG Group (LON:IFP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $193.00

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.48). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.48), with a volume of 270,874 shares trading hands.

IFG Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44.

IFG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.