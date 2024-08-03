Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Down 3.8 %

Illumina stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.70. 1,824,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,188. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.