ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ (IPA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 4.87% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

