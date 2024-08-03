Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 2,644,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,655. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.