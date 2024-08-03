Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 2,644,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,655. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
