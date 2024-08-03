InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

TSE:IPO traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$2.16. 76,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.47.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

