Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys A$640,856.23 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 1,775,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$640,856.23 ($418,860.28).

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 62.97.

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

360 Capital REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. 360 Capital REIT’s payout ratio is -31.58%.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.