Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells 7,725 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.5 %

DocuSign stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 2,023,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in DocuSign by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.