Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.47. 254,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,553. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.