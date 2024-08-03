Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Trading Down 10.7% After Earnings Miss

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.7% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $200.35 and last traded at $200.38. Approximately 185,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 217,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.50.
The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77.
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
