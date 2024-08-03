Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

