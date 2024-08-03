Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,003. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $121,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.