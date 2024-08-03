Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.