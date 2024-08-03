Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Intel stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,457.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

