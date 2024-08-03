Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

