International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,355,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,494,000 after purchasing an additional 87,457 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.12. 4,548,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

