International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $4.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 31,832 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAGY. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

