Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.22 or 0.00013284 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $94.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,399,224 coins and its circulating supply is 467,209,945 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.