Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 172.25 ($2.22). 148,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 300,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.19).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.57. The stock has a market cap of £331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

