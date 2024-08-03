Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 589,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 204,952 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

