Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 121,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 83,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

