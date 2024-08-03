Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWYGet Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 121,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 83,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

