Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

