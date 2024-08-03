Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 1,106,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,358. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
