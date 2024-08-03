Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 1,106,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,358. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

