Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $65.19. Approximately 17,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.