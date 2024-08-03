Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 1,449 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.08. The stock had a trading volume of 621,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,283. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $163.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

