Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 9,757,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,989. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

