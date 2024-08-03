Invst LLC Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Invst LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FALN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.