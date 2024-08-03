Invst LLC Has $231,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $146,317,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $29.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.64. 6,115,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,533. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.