Invst LLC Has $231,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $146,317,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.