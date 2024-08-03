Invst LLC Invests $397,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 227,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000.

BATS ICVT traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $78.28. 369,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

